Luxury Content Creator & Diamond Merchant Vivek Dhadha Embraces the Power of Authenticity In All Walks Of Life

Vivek Dhadha is a luxury lifestyle influencer, content creator, and entrepreneur who balances his work life and Reel-life adeptly. While his day job entails heading P C Jain Diamonds Group as a diamond merchant, he also enjoys constantly sharing informed and engaging content with his 200k+ Instagram followers. At a time when our digital feeds are flooded with lip-sync videos and bite-sized content, Vivek rises above the mainstream. His passion lies in relaying brand stories uniquely. And, the fact that he has been surrounded by luxury all his life helps to preserve the essence of the brands he endorses while enhancing his own digital identity in the process.

While the challenge of managing both ventures may take a toll on Vivek sometimes, he operates from a place of honesty wherein he interacts with his customers as well as followers transparently and candidly. His goal, unsurprisingly, is not to gain followers but to stick to a niche industry and do justice to its potential growth and reputation. His understanding of the luxury lifestyle runs so deep that while the hustle may be difficult, he takes pleasure in working for his 60-year-old family business and navigating the forever-elusive Instagram algorithm simultaneously.

When it comes to which luxury collaborations Vivek has engaged in, one can only say that the list goes on. From Armani, Burberry, and Dior to Nykaa, his collaboration trajectory remains impressive. Becoming fully engrossed in the diamond business was his destiny but extensively covering everything from high-end men’s clothing to premium perfumes on Instagram was Vivek’s passion. Despite that, he ensures that he imparts important information about the most coveted substance known to mankind on his chosen social media platform.

Vivek’s personal style preferences have also been known to strike a chord with his digital fans. His outfit recommendations and men’s accessory suggestions are taken quite well by a male audience who is looking to elevate their personal styles. When he is not in the office or in front of the camera, he is busy being an enthusiastic foodie and a globe trotter. With his consistency and admirable work ethic, Vivek has become one of the top male luxury lifestyle influencers from India in a short span of time. But as is with many visionaries, Vivek acquiesces that when India becomes an even bigger consumer of luxury products, he will be well-prepped to create the best content for his followers.