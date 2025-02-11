Maghi Purnima 2025: Know Date, Shubh Muhurat and Religious Significance of Magha Purnima

According to the Vedic calendar, the full moon (Purnima) in each month holds special significance in Hinduism. The full moon of the Magh month, known as Maghi Purnima or Magha Purnima, is particularly important. On this day, taking a holy dip in the Ganga River, especially at the Triveni Sangam in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, is considered highly auspicious. Worshipping Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi on this occasion is believed to bring prosperity, happiness and peace in life. This year, with the Maha Kumbh being held in Prayagraj after 144 years, the significance of Maghi Purnima has increased even further.

Maghi Purnima 2025 Date and Timings

According to the Vedic calendar, Maghi Purnima falls on Wednesday, February 12, 2025. The Purnima Tithi of Shukla Paksha will begin at 6:55 PM on February 11, 2025, and end at 7:22 PM on February 12, 2025. According to Udaya Tithi, Magha Purnima will be observed on February 12, 2025.

Magh Purnima 2025: Shubh Muhurat

Brahma Muhurat: 05:05 AM to 05:54 AM

Amrit Kaal: 05:55 PM to 07:35 PM

Vijaya Muhurat: 02:31 PM to 03:18 PM

Nishita Muhurat: 12:09 AM, Feb 13 to 12:58 AM, Feb 13

Religious Significance of Maghi Purnima

Maghi Purnima marks the end of the Magh month and the beginning of Phalgun. This day is dedicated to taking holy dip in the Ganges, donating to the needy and performing the Satyanarayan Katha. Worshiping Lord Vishnu, Goddess Lakshmi and Chandra Dev. As per Skanda Purana, bathing in the Ganges on Maghi Purnima is believed to cleanse all sins and bring spiritual upliftment.