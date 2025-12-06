Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2025: Inspirational Quotes and the Legacy of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar That Continue to Inspire Generations

Mahaparinirvan Din 2025: The Country commemorates the death anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, who designed the constitution of India, on December 6 every year. On this day, people observe Mahaparinirvan Diwas, pay respect and gratitude to the man who fought for the rights of the backward people, the Dalit community and the poor.

Dr BR Ambedkar dedicated his life to the eradication of inequality and cast-based discrimination. This year the Mahaparinirvan Din marks the 70th death anniversary of Ambedkar, who passed away on December 6, 1956. The Sanskrit word ‘Mahaparinirvan’ describes of Buddhist texts, considered the day Lord Buddha found nirvana after his death.

Babasaheb Ambedkar followed Lord Buddha throughout his life; his followers believe he was as influential as Lord Buddha. Ambedkar was also known as a Buddhist guru for his fight against untouchability. On his death anniversary, people highlight Ambedkar’s teachings and give heartfelt homage to his legacy of laying the foundation stone of a fair and inclusive Indian society for all.

Here are Inspirational Quotes and Famous Thoughts of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar

1. "Be educated, be organized, and be agitated."

This powerful quote highlights Ambedkar’s focus on education as a way to empower people and the importance of unity and continuous effort in addressing social inequalities.

2. "I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved."

As a strong supporter of gender equality, Ambedkar believed that improving the lives of women is essential for society's overall progress.

3. "Cultivation of mind should be the ultimate aim of human existence."

Dr. BR Ambedkar emphasized the importance of intellectual growth and education as the basis for personal and societal improvement.

4. "Freedom of mind is the real freedom."

This thought shows Ambedkar's belief in freeing the mind and spirit from oppression and lack of knowledge.

5. "If I find the constitution being misused, I shall be the first to burn it."

This statement reflects Ambedkar's commitment to upholding the principles of the Constitution and protecting it from misuse.

6. "Life should be great rather than long."

This shows Ambedkar's belief in living a meaningful and impactful life, with a focus on purpose instead of just living a long time.

Life and Legacy of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar

He was born on April 14, 1891, in Madhya Pradesh's Mhow. He was known for cast-based discrimination as one of the biggest obstacles to the nation's social and economic development. He worked very hard for the upliftment of the backward communities, especially Dalits, women and labourers.

Ambedkar was completely against of the cast system and advocated for a reformed social order. To empower the poor and oppressed section of the society, he drew measures like reservations in education and jobs and launched a newspaper ,Mooknayaka to raise his voice.

BR Ambedkar formed the Bahishkrit Hitkarini Sabha in 1923, a body demanding caste-based sensitivity, equal educational opportunities, economic status and total removal of social inequalities. He participated in several movements such as the Mahad March in 1927, challenging case hierarchies and for access to public water and the temple entry movement at Kalaram Temple (1930).