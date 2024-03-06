Mahashivratri 2024: When to Break Bhagwat Ekadashi Fast and Start Maha Shivratri Fast; Detail Inside

This year, devotees observing Hindu fasts face a unique situation as the Bhagwat Ekadashi falls on March 7th, immediately followed by Mahashivratri on March 8th. Both Ekadashi and Mahashivratri hold significant importance in Hinduism, with devotees traditionally observing fasts on these days as a way to show devotion and seek blessings. However, the proximity of these two fasts raises a question for many: when to break the Ekadashi fast and when to begin the Mahashivratri fast?

Guidance from Panchanga Expert:

According to Panchanga expert Mohan Date, the Ekadashi fast should be observed for one day and broken the next morning. Since Ekadashi falls on March 7th and Mahashivratri on March 8th, the Ekadashi fast should be broken on March 8th morning. To do this, devotees should simply take a whiff of cooked rice or food, or take the holy water of the deity, symbolizing the breaking of the fast. This can be followed by the commencement of the Mahashivratri fast.

The Ekadashi and Mahashivratri fasts are typically observed from sunrise on one day to sunrise on the next day. If both fasts are being observed on the same day, it is important to prioritize the first fast (Ekadashi) and break it in the evening. This can be done by taking a whiff of cooked rice or food, or by taking the holy water of the deity, symbolizing the breaking of the fast. After this, the second fast (Mahashivratri) can be commenced.

It is important to follow the proper procedures for breaking the Ekadashi fast and starting the Mahashivratri fast to ensure that both fasts are observed correctly and that their full benefits are obtained.