Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Punyatithi 2024: Inspirational Quotes by The Great Activist Who Worked For Women's Education and Empowerment in India

November 28, 2024, is the 134th death anniversary of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, who is a pioneering social reformer and educator, who dedicated his life to uplifting marginalized communities in India. His tireless efforts in championing women’s education, widow remarriage, and social equality laid the foundation for progressive change in Indian society. We remember and honor his invaluable contributions and timeless teachings on his Punyatithi (Death Anniversary), observed on November 28.

During the British era, Mahatma Phule stood firmly against Hindu society's rigid customs and traditions. He worked tirelessly to bring awareness to critical issues like women's education, child marriage, widow remarriage, and the caste system. In 1851, he established the first school for girls, a groundbreaking step in the 5,000-year-old history of India. Soon after, he set up schools for the so-called "untouchables," including six schools exclusively for women from marginalized communities. Born on April 11, 1827, Mahatma Phule passed away on November 28, 1890, leaving behind a legacy of equality and justice.

On this occasion, let us reflect on some of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule’s inspirational Quotes:

“Lack of knowledge is the root cause of all evils in society.”

“Education is the movement from darkness to light.”

“Caste-based discrimination destroys the foundation of humanity. Everyone must rise above it.”

“Women are the soul of society; their empowerment is essential for its progress.”

“True religion lies in humanity, not in rituals or traditions.”

“The empowerment of the oppressed is the true measure of societal progress.”

“Ignorance is slavery; knowledge is the path to liberation.”

“The progress of society begins with the education of women.”

As we observe his Punyatithi, let us commit to following his vision of creating a society free from discrimination and inequality.