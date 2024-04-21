Mahavir Jayanti 2024: Significance, History, Date, and All You Need to Know About Celebration of Jain Festival

Mahavir Jayanti is an important Jain festival that celebrates the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir, the twenty-fourth and last Tirthankara of Jainism. This year day is celebrated on 21st of April, Sunday.

Lord Mahavir, born in 599 BCE in Vaishali, Bihar, India, is known for his teachings of non-violence, compassion, and leading a simple life. The festival, celebrated on the thirteenth day of the bright half of the Hindu month of Chaitra, involves prayers, recitation of scriptures, processions, and charitable activities like donating food and clothing to the needy.

The celebration of Mahavir Jayanti involves various rituals and activities. This includes installing an idol of Lord Mahavira, decorating it with flowers, and performing an Abhishek - a ritualistic bathing ceremony as a mark of respect. Devotees offer sweets and fruits to Lord Mahavira and engage in acts of kindness and compassion, such as feeding the poor and needy and distributing clothes to those in need. Observing a strict fast is also a common tradition followed by the faithful on Mahavir Jayanti.

Mahavir Jayanti is not only a religious festival but also a reminder of the teachings of Lord Mahavir, who propagated the principles of non-violence, compassion, and leading a simple and austere life. The festival promotes peace, harmony, and living in harmony with nature and all living beings.

These dishes are made with a variety of vegetables, spices, and grains and are often served as part of a larger feast that includes other traditional Jain dishes. Jains do not eat root vegetables, onion, garlic, and other foods that may harm living organisms. Instead, they prefer a sattvic diet, which is light, healthy, and promotes a sense of calm and tranquility in the body. Some other traditional dishes commonly prepared during Mahavir Jayanti include Sabudana Kheer, Ananas Panna, Palak Makhana, Gujarati Dal, and Lauki Paneer Kofta curry. These dishes are typically made with fresh, natural ingredients and are free from onion, garlic, and other prohibited foods.

