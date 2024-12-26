Margashirsha Guruvar Vrat 2024: How to Perform Udyapan Puja Ritual for Mahalaxmi Vrat on Last Thursday (Watch Video)

The Margashirsha Mahalaxmi Vrat is a special religious practice followed in Maharashtra during the holy month of Margashirsha. This vrat is dedicated to Goddess Mahalaxmi and is believed to bring good fortune, happiness, and wealth. People usually begin the vrat on the first Guruvar (Thursday) of the month and observe it for four or five Thursdays, depending on the calendar. The final ceremony, called Udyapan, is held on the last Guruvar (Thursday), which this year will be on December 26, 2024.



In the book (Pothi) 'Shri Mahalakshmi Vrat', author D. Sh. Kelkar has detailed the significance and rituals of this vrat. Both men and women can participate, and they should do so with a pure and happy heart. Every Thursday, followers perform pujas, read the vrat katha (story) and mahatmya (glory), and offer gifts to the goddess. At the end of the ritual, eight married women or unmarried girls (called suvasinis or kumarikas) are invited to the home, representing Goddess Mahalaxmi herself. They are given gifts like turmeric, vermilion, fruits, and a copy of the vrat text.



If the month of Margashirsha has four or five Guruvar (Thursdays), begin this fast on the first Guruvar (Thursday) and finish it on the fourth or fifth Guruvar (Thursday), even if it’s Ekadashi or Amavasya. On the fasting day, eat bananas, fruits, and milk. Don’t starve yourself. In the evening, have sweet food, offer it to the Goddess, and share it with everyone. This fast is described in the Padma Purana and is meant for married couples. If you face any challenges in observing this fast, you can ask someone else to perform the puja, but you should still fast yourself. Don’t skip counting that Guruvar (Thursday). Even if this Thursday's fast overlaps with another fast, still observe this one. Perform the puja at night. If you prefer, you can choose not to eat at night.







People who cannot fast during the day should fast at night instead. They should not eat during the day and should not continue fasting. The blessings of reading the Pothi Shravan should be shared with everyone. While reading the Pothi, one should focus and stay calm. During Pothi Shravan, the presence of Mahalakshmi can be felt in a subtle way. Those who have a calm and focused mind will also sense its divine essence.

Saphala Ekadashi and Udyapan

This year, the last Guruvar (Thursday) falls on the same day as Ekadashi, which has caused some confusion among devotees. However, religious texts explain that Udyapan can still be performed as scheduled on December 26, even if it is also Ekadashi. For those observing the Ekadashi fast, here’s how they can adjust their rituals:

1. Offer the special food (naivedya) to Goddess Mahalaxmi during the fast.

2. Complete the Udyapan rituals and then continue with the Ekadashi fast.

3. Another option is to offer the naivedya to the deity, give it to a cow, and then continue fasting.

Performing Udyapan on the planned day ensures the fast is completed while still honoring Ekadashi. For those fasting on Ekadashi, eating the prasad can be postponed to Dwadashi (Friday, December 27, 2024), as suggested by Ashok Kulkarni.

It’s not unusual for Ekadashi and Udyapan dates to fall on the same day, but the rise of social media has caused the spread of wrong details. Devotees should follow trusted religious texts and avoid confusion. As per tradition, Udyapan should be performed on December 26.

By observing the fast with faith and dedication, devotees seek the blessings of Goddess Mahalaxmi for peace, prosperity, and divine blessings in their lives.