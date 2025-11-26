Margashirsha Guruvar Vrat 2025: Puja Vidhi, Dates & Importance of Mahalakshmi Vrat

Thursdays which comes in margashirsha month is consider one of the auspicious as it is believed that worshiping Mahalakshmi brings happiness, prosperity, peace and wealth to the house. On this day, the Kalash and the Goddess are ritually worshipped by reading the 'Mahalakshmi Vrat Katha'.

The main method of offering Naivedya in this fast is to burn incense sticks and offer Puranpoli. If you are observing this fast for the first time, see how many and when Thursdays fall in Margashirsha and learn the detailed worship rituals.

Margashirsha Guruvar Puja Vidhi 2025

First Thursday Margashirsha Shukla Paksha 27 November 2025 Second Thursday Margashirsha Shukla Paksha 04 December 2025 Third Thursday Margashirsha Shukla Paksha 11 December 2025 Fourth Thursday Margashirsha Shukla Paksha 18 December 2025

First Thursday of Margashirsha: Mahalakshmi Vrat, Literature and Puja Rituals

The month of Margashirsha holds immense importance in Hinduism. This month is especially dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity. Mahalakshmi Vrat is observed on every Thursday of this month, which is called 'Margashirsha Mahalakshmi Vrat'.

Required Items for Puja The following materials are required while worshipping Mahalakshmi on Thursdays in the month of Margashirsha. Pooja materials: Kalash, Tamhan, Pali-Panchpatra, Rice (Akstha), Turmeric-Skunk, Gulal, Rangoli, Cotton, Cotton clothes (Vastramaal), New clothes (Sari/Oti), Perfume. Naivedya: Puranpoli (or homemade sweet), Veera, Ladu, Fruits (Banana, Apple, etc.), Lahya and Futane as Prasad. Flowers: Red or pink flowers (rose, lotus especially), Garland, Tulsi (should be offered after making the Vastramaal). Kalash and Decorations: Water for Kalash, Rice or Wheat (to keep under Kalash), Mango leaves, Sriphal (Coconut), Mirror, Fani. Other things: Goddess idol or image, Chaurang/Paat, Seat, Betel nut, Vidya leaves, Lamp (Oil or Ghee). Story: Margashirsha Guwar Vrat Katha Book.

Margashirsha Thursday Puja Ritual (Detailed Puja Ritual)

Wake up early in the morning, take a bath and wear clean clothes. If possible, wear yellow or red colored clothes.

Place a chauranga or a mat in the northeast direction of the house or in the place of worship.

Take water in an kalash and add coins, betel leaves and halad-kunku. Place mango leaves on the mouth of the kalash and place a shriphal (coconut) on it.

Place rice or wheat under the kalash on the chauranga and install the urn on it. Install an idol or image of Goddess Lakshmi in front or on the side of the urn.

Draw a rangoli around and in front of the chauranga. Sprinkle haladi kumkum and Akshata on the urn. Put a garland (cotton) on the kalash and decorate it with flowers.

Offer haladi kumkum, akshat, flowers, perfume, cotton for clothes to the goddess. Offer it by placing betel nut and dakshina on the leaves of the vida.

Light a lamp of ghee or oil.

Read or listen to the 'Margashirsha Mahalakshmi Vrat Katha'. It is believed that the fast is not completed without reading the story. Offer offerings of puranpoli, shiras, fruits and lahya-futane. Then perform aarti of Mata Lakshmi and take prasad with the family.

Importance of Margashirsha

It is considered very auspicious to worship Lord Vishnu and Mata Lakshmi in the month of Margashirsha. Devotees believe that by doing this fast, wealth, happiness and prosperity increase in the house and financial problems are removed. This fast is observed on four or five consecutive Thursdays (in the month of Margashirsha) and the fast is concluded on the last Thursday. We will see how to do it in the last week.