Mauni Amavasya 2025: Know When Is Next Amrit Snan During Maha Kumbh and Why Is Maghi Amavasya Celebrated

The Mauni Amavasya, which is also known as Maghi Amavasya, is special this year as it falls during the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. It will be a special significance and a huge crowd will be expected during this day. Uttar Pradesh administration has already deployed officials to control the crowd during the celebration.

"The government is seeking help from saints as well in order to ensure good arrangements. Everything is going well and this ‘Snan’ will also be good,” said Purna Guru Shri Karauli Shankar Mahadev on special Mauni Amavasya Snan.

The Mauni Amavasya falls on January 29 (Wednesday) this year, and on this occasion, Pinddaan and Tarpan are performed by devotees; along with this, food and money are donated according to faith. This is celebrated in every Magha month according to the Hindu lunar calendar.

When Is Mauni Amavasya Celebrated?

According to the Panchang, the festival of Mauni Amavasya is celebrated every year on the new moon day of Krishna Paksha of Magh month. This time Mauni Amavasya is on 29 January 2025. It is also known as Magh Amavasya. The date of Magha Amavasya (Mauni Amavasya 2025 Puja Time) will start on January 28 at 07:35 pm and will end on January 29 at 06:05 pm. Devotees will take second Amrit Snan during this occasion and keep mourn wrath (silent fasting) on this day.

Why Is Mauni Amavasya Celebrated?

In the Sanatan Dharma scriptures, the festival of Mauni Amavasya has been given special importance. Amavasya Tithi is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and their ancestors. There is a religious belief that by donating on this day, the ancestors get salvation. Apart from this, there is a rule of taking a bath in the holy river. By doing this, a person gets rid of sins. By observing silence on this day, speech is purified and there is spiritual progress.