May reads to add to your bookshelf

New Delhi, May 25 From poetry to humour, there's plenty to read while lounging at home during these sweltering days. life curates some of the best new titles that match the mood of the season, and make you a little more knowledgeable, one page at a time.

Poetry Novel: The Penguin Book of Indian Poets by Jeet Thayil

A performance poet and songwriter, Jeet Thayil has compiled this definitive anthology of Indian poetry in English that has been two decades in the making.

It spans seventy-five years of Indian poetry in English, bridging continents and generations, and seeks to expand the definition of "Indianness". The collection also introduces an astonishing range of contemporary poets who live and work in various parts of the world and in India. Included are lost, uncollected, or out of print poems by major poets.

Mythology Fiction Novel: The Hidden Hindu by Akshat Gupta

Prithvi, 21, is searching for a mysterious middle-aged Aghori

