Meet Marina Shaikh: Philanthropist and Social Worker Leading Efforts to Support India's Underprivileged Communities

Marina Shaikh is a social worker, philanthropist, and the founder of The Rising World Foundation (RWF), a non-profit organization dedicated to helping vulnerable communities in India cope with the impact of COVID-19. Her leadership and efforts have benefited thousands of people across the country by providing them with essential supplies and meals. Marina gained extensive international experience through her work at the European Parliament, where she started as an intern and eventually became an advisor to former European Parliament member Nirj Deva. She also served as an important operator for the Alliance of Conservatives and Reformists in Europe (ACRE), representing the organization at conferences in several countries and working on various humanitarian projects.

In her role as the ACRE’s Director General for India, Marina was able to bring her political and humanitarian skills back to her home country. After the pandemic struck, she founded the RWF to provide essential supplies and meals to those most affected by the pandemic. Through her work, Marina has become one of India’s leading COVID-relief organizers. Marina's commitment to social work and philanthropy is rooted in her personal background. Born in Indore to Shahin and Naseem Shaikh. Her experiences growing up and her education have given her the empathy and understanding needed to address the challenges faced by vulnerable communities in India. Marina Shaikh's efforts to help vulnerable communities in India during the COVID-19 pandemic are a testament to her commitment to social work and philanthropy. Her leadership of the RWF has helped thousands of people across the country, and her dedication to making a difference in people's lives is an inspiration to all.