Mega Inauguration Ceremony in the Pink City as Purple Heron Hospital to be inaugurated today

(Jaipur, Rajasthan, 7th October 2022):- Purple Heron, a super specialty hospital founded by Dr. Aayushi Choudhary (M.D.) & Dr. Nitesh Lamoria. (M.Ch.) aspires to emerge as the world’s first protocol-based advanced medical science centre and is all set to be inaugurated today at 5:30 PM. The inauguration ceremony will witness the august presence of numerous distinguished people who have been invited as Chief Guest(s) to grace the event.

The event will be chaired by the renowned personalities who have extensively worked in the field of medical science. The Chief Guest(s) includes names like Dr. S Raja Sabapathy (Dept of Plastic Surgery, Hand & Microsurgery and Burns, Ganga Hospital, Coimbatore Director, Ganga Hospital. President, Asian Pacific Federation of Societies for Surgery of the Hand (APFSSH), Dr. Ravi Kumar Mahajan (Head, Dept of Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgery, Amandeep Hospital, Amritsar, President, Association of Plastic Surgeons of India 2022) and Dr. Pradeep Goil (Ex HOD & Senior Professor, Dept of Burns, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, SMS Medical College & Hospital, Jaipur. Ex. President Rajasthan Association of Plastic Surgeons).

The other Chief Guest(s) includes prominent Doctors like Dr. G Balakrishna (Professor & Head, Institute for Research and Rehabilitation. Dept. of Plastic Surgery, Stanley Medical College & Govt. Stanley Hospital, Chennai), Dr. Mrinal Joshi (MBBS MD DNB MNAMS GCMskMed Director, Rehabilitation Research Center Senior Professor & Unit Head, Dept of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation SMS Medical College & Associated Hospitals, Jaipur Dean, PT/OT, Rajasthan University of Health Sciences, Jaipur) and Dr. Rakesh Kumar Jain (Head & Senior Professor Dept. of Burns, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery. SMS medical college & hospital, Jaipur. President Rajasthan Association of Plastic Surgeons 2022).

Speaking about the inauguration ceremony, Dr. Nitesh Lamoria, Founder & Director, Purple Heron Hospitals, said, “It is indeed a great moment for us as we are about to inaugurate our first hospital in Jaipur. With the launch of Purple Heron Hospital, we envision providing every human with 100 optimal functional years. Through Purple Heron, we aim to revamp the healthcare sector in this country and therefore, we are pleased to announce that we would be working on the patented 4 ‘R’ approach, namely Regeneration, Reconstruction, Rehabilitation & Research. Laden with a team of expert doctors for every vertical along with world-class modern-age advanced medical equipment, we aim to emerge as world's first advanced holistic protocol-based super specialty hospital/ medical center and herald a new era of Healthcare 2.0.

Joining the chorus and taking forward Dr. Nitesh’s mission statement, Dr. Aayushi Choudhary, the Founder & Director, Purple Heron Hospitals, commented, “With state-of-the-art infrastructure, equipment, world-class surgeons, and advanced technology, we are all geared up to bring quality healthcare to the people of this country. This is a dream come true for me as Purple Heron is in consonance with my vision of delivering the highest standards of medical & service excellence and patient care. This super-specialty Hospital would bring together specialist doctors, medical technology, and high-quality infrastructure at a more affordable cost and would fulfil the long-time demand of a super-speciality Hospital in Jaipur.”

Purple Heron Hospital is also introducing a specialised Cosmetics and Aesthetics Wing with the name ‘HERA & HEBE’. Powered by Purple Heron, HERA & HEBE aims to bring advanced medical treatment and world-class cosmetics and aesthetic procedures to India. With seasoned Plastic Surgeons, professionally trained medical staff combined with world-class modern-age advanced medical equipment, HERA & HEBE will usher in a new era where your dream body image will be actualized while preserving its natural beauty.