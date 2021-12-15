Milind Soman's 1000 km long 'Green Ride' to raise awareness against air pollution

By IANS | Published: December 15, 2021 05:16 PM2021-12-15T17:16:05+5:302021-12-15T17:20:15+5:30

New Delhi, Dec 15 After a 1,000km long bicycle journey from Mumbai to raise awareness against air pollution, ...

New Delhi, Dec 15 After a 1,000km long bicycle journey from Mumbai to raise awareness against air pollution, fitness icon Milind Soman reached Delhi where he culminated the 'Green Ride- Ek Pahal Swachh Hawa Ki Ore powered by GAIL

