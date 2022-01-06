Millennials on live-in relationships

New Delhi, Jan 6 A recent survey amongst millennials on freedom, career, compatibility, and sex on dating App QuackQuack showed some interesting findings.

Divided thoughts on live-in relationships and marriage -

Users in the 18-35 age range had mixed feelings about being in a live-in relationship with their partner or to-be partner on whether they would want to be in a live-in relationship with their partner. 63 per cent of those under 30 desire to be in a live-in relationship because it will allow them to get to know their spouses better. While 55 per cent of people over 30 want to marry and start a family because they are doing well professionally and want to take the next step in their personal lives.

When you have an Indian family, live-in relationships are difficult to pursue; 26.5 per cent of users regard their family values as a barrier, even if they desire to be in a live-in relationship. Only 17 per cent of people over 30 have a clear ticket to it, while only 12 percent of people under 30 have a red flag.

Lifelong live-in relationships are better than marriage: Say those who are below 30

Marriage is supposed to be the key to happiness, but what if a new key has been discovered by the younger generation? Only 28 percent of people under the age of 30 believe that marriage is preferable over a long-term live-in relationship, with women

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor