Modern Indian Art Auction achieves an impressive sale value
By IANS | Published: December 30, 2021 10:45 AM2021-12-30T10:45:03+5:302021-12-30T11:00:36+5:30
New Delhi, Dec 30 AstaGuru, an auction house specialising in Modern Indian Art, concluded its online sale with outstanding results. After competitive bidding for an impressive line-up of 41 iconic modern Indian masterpieces, the auction garnered an impressive total sale value of INR 93,18,78,408
