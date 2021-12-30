Modern Indian Art Auction achieves an impressive sale value

December 30, 2021

Modern Indian Art Auction achieves an impressive sale value

New Delhi, Dec 30 AstaGuru, an auction house specialising in Modern Indian Art, concluded its online sale with outstanding results. After competitive bidding for an impressive line-up of 41 iconic modern Indian masterpieces, the auction garnered an impressive total sale value of INR 93,18,78,408

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

