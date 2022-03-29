Mohan Brothers performs at Saaz Samvad Concert

New Delhi, March 29 The legendary Mohan Brothers organised the Saaz Samvad Concert (The Eternal Musical Dialogue) at Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, New Delhi. The duo, Lakshay Mohan and Aayush Mohan were accompanied on the tabla by Pt Ramkumar Mishra. The event was a great success filling the atmosphere with melodious tunes of duets.

Sitar & Sarod are in many ways the ideal instruments to be paired up for a duet. A long-standing Sitar & Sarod duet is now a rarity in the world of Indian classical music. Sitar and Sarod Maestros, Lakshay Mohan & Aayush Mohan brought some of their finest repertoire and the true essence of a classical duet through their concert.

The occasion was graced by Andrea Baldi, Director of the Italian Embassy Cultural Center, Delhi, Kamal Modi, Chairman, Art Karat, Avinash Pasricha to name a few.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor