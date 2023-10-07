MostPlay Announces Madhumita Sarcar As Brand Ambassador

Mostplay, one of India's top betting companies, has signed Indian actress Madhumita Sarcar as its brand ambassador. As the agreement with one of the most beautiful actresses has already been done, there are many new exciting activities waiting for sports betting fans. Aside from this, there will also be regular joint activities, such as contests, lucrative offers, and raffles of valuable prizes.

Mostplay Team said we are thrilled to announce Madhumita Sarcar as the key brand ambassador for Mostplay, Our commitment to providing our users with an unparalleled betting experience is perfectly aligned with Madhumita Sarcar's exceptional career and passion. With this collaboration, we hope to push Mostplay to new heights and keep up the effort to redefine sports betting.``

Madhumita Sarcar expressed her excitement about the collaboration, stating, “I am excited to be working with MostPlay. I am very passionate about sports and games, and the excitement it brings. And also it's this spirit that I see reflected in MostPlay's commitment to providing top gaming entertainment that I've always believed in pushing boundaries. I am very happy about this partnership with Mostplay and believe that responsible gaming can be a delightful experience.

Both Mostplay and Madhumita Sarcar share the same set of values and mentality toward consistently achieving the best results. Additionally, ambition is a key common trait between the two parties, as both have achieved great success and recognition in their respective fields.

This partnership marks a new chapter in their journey, promising more exciting developments and opportunities for Mostplay’s growing user base.

Mostplay, a rapidly emerging as a go-to platform offers an extensive range of cricket betting options on sports events like Cricket World Cup 2023. The partnership with Madhumita Sarcar underscores the Mostplay’s commitment to offering best betting features and thrilling promotions, and unparalleled user experience. Mostplay has become a reputable name in the online betting platform by emphasizing ethical gambling and user happiness.