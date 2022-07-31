Mumbai's cultural calendar for August

New Delhi, July 31 Freedom has many facets. It is swathed in the grandeur of sovereignty and the more straightforward hues of personal freedom; the vibrancy of artistic freedom and the starkness of its numerous interpretations. The concept of freedom is constantly changing while remaining constant in its purest form.

The NCPA's 75th anniversary celebration of India's independence is a cross-genre nosegay of these ideas. In 'Dawn at Midnight,' poet-lyricist Gulzar takes you on a journey through the journey of a free nation with works specially written for the occasion, set to music by composer Shantanu Moitra.

In three vastly different performances, 'Mukta: The Voices of Women Today' brings together three leading music who delve into what it means to be a woman, an artist, and a musical virtuoso.

The NCPA has collaborated with bands from the armed forces to present 'Songs of Freedom,' a first for the organisation. We bring you messages from top military commanders of the Indian Navy, Indian Army, and Indian Air Force from Mumbai Military Headquarters on the origins and significance of martial music, as well as the collaboration of military and cultural institutions for this historic occasion.

The celebrations at the NCPA continue, with a major SOI season returning to the stage after two and a half years.

The NCPA's history parallels that of our country. Dr. Jamshed Bhabha, with his pioneering vision and tenacity, created a haven for the performing arts in a young, independent India, with the mission of preserving, propagating, and promoting its cultural heritage while bringing the best from the international stage to India.

Justice Rohinton Nariman's third Jamshed Bhabha Memorial Lecture, in which he compares and contrasts the Mahabharata and Wagner's Ring cycle, is a true reflection of our institutional ethos, which will continue to guide us for the next 75 years and beyond.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor