Navratri 2022: Significance and Importance of Durga Puja

Durga Puja is one of the longest Hindu festivals of nine days which is celebrated with great enthusiasm. It is an integral part of Hindu Community. It is grandly celebrated in states such as West Benga, Odisha, Assam, Tripura and Bihar According to Hindu Calendar Durga puja and Dussehra are observed at the conclusion of these nine days. Navratri means 'nine nights' in Sanskrit. Hindus observe a total of four Navratris throughout the year. Shardiya Navratri starts on the Pratipada date of the Shukla Paksha of the month of Ashwin.

According to the beliefs, Goddess Durga along with her children visit earth after killing the demon Mahishasur. Durga puja will take place from October 1 to October 5, 2022. It is intended for worshipping Maa Durga and her nine avatars, known as Navdurga.

It is a 10-day long celebration but Durga Puja commences on the sixth day. The five days are followed by Shashti (October 1), Saptami (October 2), Ashtami (October 3), Navami (October 4), and Dashami (October 5).

Scriptures also state that Goddess Durga began her battle on the seventh day of Navratri called Maha Saptami. She finally killed the demon king on Dashami (the last day of the festival). That is why Goddess Durga is worshipped as a symbol of power and strength. Devotees believe that the goddess visits her earthly abode to bless her beloved people.

The burning of King Ravana's effigies marks the conclusion of the story on Vijayadashami. The final day of Navaratri is when Durga Puja is celebrated. The idol of Maa Durga is submerged into rivers or other bodies of water to show her respect and devotion, and the festival lasts from Shasthi until Dashami.