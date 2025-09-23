Navratri Special: How to Avoid Fatigue, Dizziness and Injuries While Playing Garba

Navratri comes with unwavering garba and dandiya nights. People come with their friends and enjoy dancing Garaba (traditional dance of Gujarat) on the beats of music. Playing Garba and dandiya for hours can be physically exhausting many incident of people falling, even dying during Garba has shocked everyone. So if you want to play garba and dandiya one should take care of health. Orthopedic surgeon and health educator Dr. Manan Vora has posted a video on his Instagram handle. In which he has advised to follow some special tips while doing Garba. So that we do not feel tired and do not get dizzy.

Stay Hydration: Doctors say that it is very important to drink water before performing Garba. Because during Garba, the body sweats a lot, which can lead to dehydration. If you do not drink water regularly before or during Garba, problems like dizziness, weakness and fainting can occur. Therefore, drinking plenty of water is very important.

How to increase energy levels?

Have a light and nutritious meal before performing Garba. Do not eat anything too oily or heavy. Doing so can increase fatigue and laziness. You can eat fruits, dry fruits or light snacks. This will keep your energy up. Apart from this, keep chocolate and electrolyte drinks with you. If you feel weak or tired, these things will come in handy immediately.

Take a Break: Dancing continuously for many hours puts more pressure on the body. Therefore, it is also necessary to take some rest in between. Dancing with enthusiasm can cause great harm. So, control your enthusiasm a little and take a break from time to time. So that your body relaxes. If you do this, you will be able to perform Garba for a longer time.

Doctors say that we can enjoy the festival only when we take care of our health and the people around us. So, drink a little water throughout the day or while dancing, eat light meals and relax. If you take care of these things, you will be able to enjoy Garba in a better way.