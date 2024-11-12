New Rangoli Designs for Tulsi Vivah 2024: Easy, Simple, and Beautiful Rangoli Patterns with Images and Videos to Decorate Your Home for the Divine Wedding Celebration

Tulsi Vivah 2024, an auspicious festival commemorating the divine marriage of the Tulsi plant with Lord Vishnu (in the form of Shaligram), will be celebrated on November 13 this year. This day also marks the beginning of wedding season in Hindu culture and holds immense religious importance. Celebrated with zeal and fervor in Maharashtra, the Tulsi Vivah ceremony sees families coming together to decorate their houses with lovely lights, diyas, and rangoli designs.

Easy and Simple Rangoli Design Ideas for Tulsi Vivah 2024

On the day of Tulsi Vivah, make a special rangoli around the Tulsi Vrindavan (the Tulsi plant setup) to add to the festivities. Instead of going with a simple design, go for these unique ones that are based on the theme of Tulsi Vivah and can be made in 5-10 minutes:

Tulsi Vrindavan Rangoli Design:







Keep your rangoli design simple by creating a center design of the Tulsi plant and decorating it with flowers to give it a more vibrant and auspicious feel.

Peacock Feather and Lotus Motifs:







Adding peacock feather motifs and lotus flower motifs makes the rangoli look divine. These symbols represent Lord Krishna and Goddess Lakshmi respectively, and add beauty to the rangoli design.



Also Read: New Tulsi Vivah Rangoli Designs 2024: Easy and Beautiful Rangoli Patterns, Images To Decorate Your Home and Celebrate Tulsi Wedding.

Swastika and Diya Patterns:







Once you have made the Tulsi Vrindavan, make swastik symbols or diyas in the design. It symbolizes purity and good luck.

Compact Tulsi Design in a Circle:









If you want to make a smaller design, just draw a small tulsi plant in a circle shape. This rangoli is easy yet beautiful and can be made when you are short on time.

Flute and Peacock Feather Accents:











The rangoli also features designs of a flute and peacock feathers around it, again depicting Lord Krishna. This makes this Tulsi Vivah rangoli artistic and special.



Decorating your home with these Tulsi Vivah rangoli designs not only enhances the festive atmosphere but also honors the traditional significance of Tulsi Vivah. Celebrate this holy day on November 13 with devotion, creativity, and vibrant colors.