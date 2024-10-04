October 2024 Shubh Muhurat: Auspicious Timings and Dates for Vehicle Purchase During Dussehra and Diwali

With the festive season approaching, including Navratri and Diwali, many are gearing up for big purchases that have been on hold. If you're considering buying a vehicle in October, it's important to pay attention to the auspicious times and muhurats for such purchases. In Sanatan Dharma, observing shubh muhurats is considered essential when buying property, vehicles, or even moving into a new home.

It is believed that buying a vehicle during a shubh muhurat brings numerous benefits, including success, prosperity, safety, smooth ownership, and positive energy, while also ushering in happiness. Known as "Vahan Muhurat," this auspicious timing is determined by the positions of stars and planets. These muhurats apply not only to cars but to all types of vehicles, including trucks, autos, bikes, and scooters.

Here are the auspicious dates and muhurats for purchasing a vehicle in October 2024, according to the Panchang:

7 October (Monday)

Nakshatra: Anuradha

Timing: 09:48 AM to 02:25 AM on 8 October

16 October (Wednesday)

Nakshatra: Revati

Timing: 08:42 PM to 06:35 AM on 17 October

17 October (Thursday)

Nakshatra: Revati

Timing: 06:38 AM to 04:22 PM

21 October (Monday)

Nakshatra: Mrigashira

Timing: 06:39 AM to 05:51 AM on 22 October

24 October (Thursday)

Nakshatra: Pushya

Timing: 06:42 AM to 01:51 AM on 25 October

30 October (Wednesday)

Nakshatra: Hasta

Timing: 06:45 AM to 01:51 PM