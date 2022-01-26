Partnership to support women leading climate action

By IANS | Published: January 26, 2022 03:09 PM2022-01-26T15:09:03+5:302022-01-26T15:20:08+5:30

New Delhi, Jan 26 Under the leadership of the Government of Maharashtra, L'Oreal India and the Municipal Corporation ...

Partnership to support women leading climate action | Partnership to support women leading climate action

Partnership to support women leading climate action

Next

New Delhi, Jan 26 Under the leadership of the Government of Maharashtra, L'Oreal India and the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :L'oreal indiaL'oreal indiaMunicipal corporation of greater mumbai