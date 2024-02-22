Pehle Bharat Ghumo: Omar Abdullah Shares Breathtaking Beauty of Snow-Covered Kashmir

As winter arrives, Kashmir transforms into a snowy wonderland, captivating viewers with its enchanting beauty. Social media platforms are abuzz with images and videos showcasing the mesmerizing landscapes of the region. Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, recently joined in by sharing a collection of images and a video capturing the breathtaking views of Kashmir's snowy vistas.

Nothing like a late evening walk in Gulmarg. It’s as beautiful after sunset as it is during the day,” the politician wrote as he posted four images. The pictures show illuminated houses in Kashmir covered in thick snow.In another tweet, Omar Abdullah wrote, “When you start the day with views like these…” and shared several pictures. The images show trees covered in snow. The posts received thousands of views and comments. People were in awe of the beautiful scenario.