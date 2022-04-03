Pin your favourite summer style

New Delhi, April 3 It's time to break out the bright colours, bold patterns and strappy sandals. While we all love trends, no wardrobe is complete without the essentials. They're the items that you turn to in order to create almost every outfit.

Keeping up with the season, Cloth Haus introduces the new summer collection that rests on digital printing, pleating, burnouts, printing on non-conventional fabrics, woven jacquards, embossing and styling. Don't forget to pin your favourite styles from the collection.

Multicoloured Tailored Jacket: A multicoloured printed tailored jacket with a lapel collar, two pockets, a button closure, long sleeves, a straight hemline, and a polyester lining.

Green & Pink Printed Shrug: Regular green and pink printed open front shrug with three-quarter sleeves and a high-low hem.

Blue and White Floral Print Cape: Long sleeves and a straight hem in a blue and white printed kimono with intricate motifs in patterns of flowers and leaves.

White Kimono Shrug: White self-designed open front regular shrug with three-quarter sleeves and a high-low hem.

Floral Print Cape: Floral Cocoon Cape can be worn with a dress or two pieces to create a casual or party look.

