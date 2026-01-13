Pongal and Makar Sankranti 2026: Experience Authentic South Indian Flavours at Top Restaurants in Mumbai

The spirit of the harvest season has taken over Mumbai’s culinary landscape as the city prepares for Makar Sankranti and Pongal 2026. This year, renowned food destinations across the city are offering a deep dive into the authentic flavours of South Indian and regional traditions. From slow-cooked temple-style pongals to premium handcrafted winter sweets, Mumbai's food scene is bridging the gap between tradition and modern dining, providing citizens with a true taste of India’s rich cultural heritage.

Traditional Flavours at Kamats Legacy

Kamats Legacy is celebrating Pongal by bringing the warmth of South Indian households to all its outlets. The restaurant has introduced a "Pongal Festive Menu" designed to capture the essence of the harvest festival.

The specially curated spread features traditional Ven Pongal and the sweet Sakkarai Pongal, served alongside crispy Medu Vada and fresh coconut chutney. To complete the experience, the menu includes homestyle Avial and comforting classics like South Indian Sambar and Rasam, ensuring a wholesome and authentic celebration for families.

Artisanal Sweets at Meetha by Radisson

For those looking to indulge in the sweetness of the season, Meetha by Radisson has launched a premium range of winter-special Indian sweets. Under the leadership of Mr. Santosh Singh, General Manager of Radisson Goregaon, Meetha has established itself as a leading destination for high-quality mithai in India.

This Sankranti, the brand focuses on the richness of seasonal ingredients, offering elegantly presented sweets that combine authentic taste with uncompromising quality. Whether for personal indulgence or festive gifting, Meetha’s collection reflects the luxury and tradition associated with the Radisson brand.

The Grand Pongal Thali at Dakshin, ITC Grand Central

For a more structured and quiet indulgence, Dakshin at ITC Grand Central is hosting a Pongal Special Thali. The meal is designed as a ritual, unfolding slowly to allow diners to savour every spice and texture.

The journey begins with comforting Rasam, crisp Appalam, and festive Paniyarams. The main course features a meticulously composed selection of Tamil favourites, including Poondu Kara Kozhambu, Murungai Motchai Kootu, and Poosinikai Sambar. Prepared with freshly harvested rice, the signature Ven Pongal remains the highlight, followed by Sarkarai Pongal and a signature cup of traditional South Indian Filter Coffee to conclude the feast.

As Makar Sankranti and Pongal are celebrated with great fervour on January 14, these curated experiences offer Mumbaikars a chance to connect with their roots. Restaurant industry experts suggest that the demand for traditional thalis and authentic festive gifting is at an all-time high this year, as diners increasingly seek "experience-based" meals that go beyond just flavours.