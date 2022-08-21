Prep your skin for festive season this monsoon

New Delhi, Aug 21 This holiday season, don't let the monsoon's dryness rob you of your potential glass-skin. Everyone wants their skin to be well-hydrated, but how many people truly succeed in doing so? While the monsoon season provides us with lovely, fresh air, greenery everywhere, and such a picturesque climate, it also has its fair share of skin problems. While it has many positive aspects, it also has its fair share of skin problems, such as dryness, dullness, itching, and acne, all of which are incompatible with the festive glam image.

Your sole option to deal with these skin problems is to keep your skin adequately hydrated. A hydrated complexion serves as a barrier to shield your skin from these damaging factors and helps you attain a hydrated, glass-like complexion that makes you festive-ready. The top four Quench Botanics items for extreme hydration this season have been narrowed down to 4.

MON CHERRY DIRT DISSOLVING CLEANSING BALM

With Quench Botanics' Mon Cherry Dirt Dissolving Cleansing Balm, achieve clear, vibrant skin. To remove dirt, grime, and oil-based pollutants like extra sebum, sunscreen, and long-wear makeup, massage this luxuriously creamy, soft oil-based cleanser into the skin as the first phase of your double cleanse. Neem leaf extracts and moringa seed oil, which is high in antioxidants, moisturise and safeguard skin by preventing moisture loss.

Priced at RS. 699/-

MON CHERRY BRIGHTENING FOAM CLEANSER

With our brand-new, ground-breaking 2-in-1 lightweight oil-based cleanser and face wash, you may achieve smoother, cleaner skin. Mon Cherry Brightening Foam Cleanser by Quench Botanics effectively deep cleans pores and exfoliates skin without removing its natural oils. Additionally, it exfoliates dead skin cells, scrubs off dirt, grime, and makeup to reveal a smoother, more radiant complexion. The oil-based, nourishing formula of this foam cleanser deep cleans your skin while leaving no greasy behind when applied to your skin with damp hands. This skin-loving solution, which was created to accommodate all skin types, is the appropriate initial step in your double-cleansing process and performs admirably on a regular basis.

Priced at RS. 499/-

BIRCH PLEASE SHEET MASK FOR INTENSE HYDRATION

The Birch Please Sheet Mask for Intense Hydration from Quench Botanics is the solution if you want firmer, more hydrated, and smoother skin. It gives your skin its glossiest self because to the plentiful amino acids, antioxidants, and vitamin C found in it, which is drenched in the deliciousness of 3 per cent birch juice. Birch Please Sheet Mask for Intense Hydration from Quench Botanics is constructed of innovative biodegradable composite fibre, making it guilt-free and eco-friendly. The skin-plumping "sodium hyaluronate" goodness in Birch Please Sheet Mask also aids in reducing dryness, flaking, and dullness while leaving your skin incredibly soft and supple.

Priced at RS. 149/-

BRAVOCADO ULTRA LIGHT NOURISHING FACE & BODY CREAM

Say hello to smooth, supple and glowing skin from head to toe with our skin- soothing Quench Botanics' Bravocado Ultra Light Nourishing Face & Body Cream. Creme de la creme of body creams and face moisturizers, our 2-in-1 uniquely hydrating formula packed with the goodness of apricot kernel oil, avocado oil, sea buckthorn fruit oil along with pomegranate extracts and rice water, intensively nourishes both face and body. Non-sticky, non-greasy and fast-absorbing, this pleasantly scented gel-based face and body cream targets dryness, restores moisture and leaves your skin looking healthy, dewy in that natural, lit-from-within sort of way. Suitable for all skin types including sensitive skin, Quench Botanic's Bravocado Ultra Light Nourishing Face and Body Cream is free from toxins, artificial fragrance, parabens, alcohol and absolutely vegetarian and cruelty-free! We like that this all-in-one hydration formula comes in a convenient pump bottle and can be used anywhere on your body and your face.

Priced at RS. 499/-

