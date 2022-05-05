Presenting the 10th edition of India Design 2022

New Delhi, May 5 Known as one of the most coveted and awaited design events in the country, the India Design ID is back in Delhi to bring all design, decor and architecture enthusiasts a step closer to all things that stimulate your aesthetics.

Culminating 10 successful years, this year India Design 2022 promises to celebrate not just local but also international designers and bring to India a global aesthetic through the five-day action-packed week. With specially curated displays and signature collections across furniture, lighting, interiors, kitchen, accessories, flooring, and home technology; one will witness a confluence of the best in design and architecture.

A stellar lineup of some of the world-renowned Indian and international icons, this year's edition brings together under one roof 135 exhibitors to share newer ideas, unravel design interventions and concepts and engage in architectural conversations. Held at the NSIC Grounds, Okhla, New Delhi, India Design '22 will have four key verticals the ID Exhibit, a curated showcase of some of the best Indian and international brands; ID Symposium, where one will be privy to panel discussions, dialogues, and inspirations through presentations; ID Honors, a platform that will recognise and celebrate India's best architectural and design projects and ID Collaboration, a set of a unique collaboration with architects and designers from India.

With the idea to always celebrate new talent, India Design has brought onboard design maverick Rooshad Shroff with an intent to promote and select young decor brands that shed a light on good design appeal. To celebrate its 10th-year milestone, India Design has also associated with 75 plus architects and interior designers from around the country to design one-of-a-kind special art objects. These mementos will be up for sale for five days and proceeds from these will be donated to an NGO.

When – May 12–15, 2022

Venue – NSIC Grounds, Okhla, New Delhi, India

To book tickets please click: https://in.bookmyshow.com/special/india-design/ET00326361?webview=true

