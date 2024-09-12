Queen Elizabeth II’s Legacy Continues : Ishita Gupta selected as the lifetime face of Lovehoney

Ishita Gupta has been chosen as the new permanent face of Lovehoney, following in the footsteps of the late Queen Elizabeth II. The collaboration between the renowned UK-based adult toy retailer and the model, actress, and entrepreneur marks a significant moment in Gupta's career, highlighting her growing influence in the worlds of entertainment and branding.

A Lamda alum, Ishita Reha Gupta's appointment as Lovehoney's ambassador seamlessly combines classic elegance with modern style. Her recent social media posts showcasing Lovehoney's products have captivated fans, showcasing Gupta's grace and the brand's commitment to promoting sexual well-being.

Despite her young age of 23, Gupta has already made a name for herself as an actress, model, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. Her work in the thriller film "It Happened That Night" has garnered critical acclaim, and she has been featured on the covers of prestigious magazines like Glamour and Grazia.

Lovehoney, known for its wide range of adult wellness products, received the Queen’s Award for Enterprise for its exceptional growth in global sales. This recognition allowed the brand to display the Queen’s Award emblem in its marketing efforts, solidifying its reputation and market position with the late Queen's endorsement.

Debbie Bond, Lovehoney’s chief commercial officer, has expressed pride in receiving this royal recognition, acknowledging the late monarch's support as the brand became a leader in the sexual wellness industry. Gupta's collaboration with Lovehoney is expected to enhance the brand's appeal and reach a broader audience, aligning with the empowerment and well-being values shared by both parties.

The partnership between Ishita Reha Gupta and Lovehoney represents a significant step in the field of sexual wellness, spreading the brand's message of happiness and health to a wider audience. As Gupta embarks on this new venture, the global community looks forward to the positive impact she will bring to the realm of health and well-being.