Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha: Complete Guide on How to Perform Ram Puja at Home on January 22

Rambhakts around the world are eagerly awaiting the mega event in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, scheduled for January 22, which marks the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla. The 51-inch black stone idol placed in the sanctum sanctorum will be revealed during the inauguration at 12:30 PM.

Not everyone can visit Ayodhya on the day of the Ram Mandir inauguration and attend the Puja and other rituals. However, astrological expert Pandit Jagannath Guruji shares some simple steps to perform Ram Puja at your home during Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha.

Follow the Steps to Perform Ram Puja at Home:

"Om Ram Ramaya Namah," meaning "Victory to Lord Rama," must be recited in people’s homes during the Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha ceremony scheduled between 12:20 pm and 12:45 pm on January 22, 2024," says Pandit Jagannath Guruji.

1. Begin by cleansing your home temple.2. Take a purifying bath.

3. Mark your forehead with fragrant chandan tilak, a symbol of divine connection.

4. Wear new, light-coloured garments, reflecting the inner clarity you seek for this sacred occasion.

5. Perform an abhishek, a ceremonial bath for the idol of Lord Ram, using milk, honey, and other sacred offerings. This purifies not just the idol but also the atmosphere itself.

6. Below the temple, prepare a small puja table adorned with vibrant rangoli designs invoking blessings and prosperity.

7. Draw a swastika, a symbol of good fortune, and the sacred "Om" symbol, a gateway to the divine, preparing your sacred space for the puja.

9. Begin by draping a clean red cloth over the table, creating a vibrant altar for your offerings.

10. In the centre, gently mound a handful of uncooked rice, symbolizing abundance and prosperity. Upon this bed of rice, nestle a gleaming copper kalash brimming with pure water – the elixir of life.

11. Adorn the Kalash with a vibrant splash of kumkum and haldi, invoking divine blessings. Then, crown your creation with a whole coconut and arrange a selection of fresh fruits, symbolizing prosperity.

12. Place them around the base of the Kalash as if nature's gifts have been showered upon the divine.

13. Now, the heart of the puja beats in the form of Lord Ram's idol. Gently place it facing you. Beside him, place an idol of the infant Ram, symbolizing innocence and divine potential. Scatter petals of marigolds and jasmine, offering purity and divine love.

14. Chant the Ram mantra, 'Om Ram Ramaya Namah,' 108 times as the mantra becomes a mantra within you, seeking its divine counterpart.

15. As you chant, visualize Lord Ram in his radiant form, showering his blessings, knowing that in this moment, you are connected to something far greater than yourself. May your puja be filled with love, devotion, and divine grace. ️