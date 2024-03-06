As the holy month of Ramadan approaches, Muslims around the world eagerly anticipate the time of fasting and reflection. Iftar, the meal that breaks the fast after sunset, holds special significance in Ramadan. It's not just about satisfying hunger but also about nourishing the body and soul after a day of fasting.

Here are some delicious and nutritious Iftar ideas to make your Ramadan 2024 meals both fulfilling and enjoyable:

1. Dates and Roofafza: Start your Iftar with the traditional combination of dates and roofafza. Dates provide a quick source of energy and essential nutrients, while roofafza helps in relieving the body of dehydration and improving haemoglobin. Roohafza also helps in increasing cardiac efficiency and smoothening the blood supply in the heart, thereby improving the overall cardiovascular health.

2. Lentil Soup (Shorba): A warm bowl of lentil soup is a comforting way to begin your Iftar. Packed with protein, fiber, and essential vitamins, lentil soup helps replenish your energy levels and keep you feeling full.

3. Fresh Salad: Incorporate a variety of fresh vegetables into your Iftar meal with a colorful salad. Opt for leafy greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, and bell peppers, and drizzle with a light vinaigrette dressing for added flavor.

4. Grilled Chicken or Fish: Include a serving of lean protein in your Iftar meal with grilled chicken or fish. Marinate the chicken or fish with herbs and spices for extra flavor, and grill until tender and juicy.

5. Whole Grain Pilaf: Instead of white rice, opt for whole grain pilaf as a nutritious side dish. Cooked with aromatic spices, vegetables, and broth, whole grain pilaf is rich in fiber and complex carbohydrates, providing sustained energy throughout the evening.

6. Yogurt with Honey: End your Iftar on a sweet note with a serving of yogurt drizzled with honey. Yogurt is a rich source of probiotics and protein, while honey adds natural sweetness and antioxidants.

7. Fresh Fruit Platter: Complete your Iftar meal with a refreshing fruit platter featuring a variety of seasonal fruits such as watermelon, pineapple, grapes, and berries. Fresh fruits are hydrating, nutrient-dense, and provide a satisfyingly sweet finish to your meal.