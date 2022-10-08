Recipes for a new and versatile bean protein

New Delhi, Oct 8 Time to break up with the typical vegetarian protein sources and give your taste senses a much-needed break. Hello Tempayy, a super bean-based, simple-to-cook dish that can be altered across cuisines, meal occasions, and cooking methods, has been introduced in New Delhi and Gurgaon by Vegolution, a Bengaluru-based food startup. The brand's successful launches in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Coimbatore, Kochi, and Mumbai in its first year of business follow closely on the heels of this expansion.

