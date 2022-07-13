Rio Elements Mall Kids Fashion Show to Kickstart

The show aims to offer a Fashion platform that provides advanced grooming to children for their acting and modelling careers chance to wear national and international designer's and brand's collections."Our event is about bringing in an interesting, fun-filled, fashion-forward, memorable kids fashion event. We are proud to associate with Elements mall, Said the Spokesperson of Rio Production.

Elements mall is a most loved known multi-brand shopping & entertainment destination in Bangalore. The available options include the hypermarket, a number of Indian & international shopping brands, a food court, desserts & beverages brands, fine-dining restaurants, a kid's play area, ample car parking space, a cinema hall, and a wide range of other entertainment options for both adults & kids. The event will be attended by many key fashion personalities and socialites along with M Shankar CEO, Ranjani- Rio Production, Co-director and National Director, Harshika Poonacha, Aditvit Shetty, Santhosh Reddy, Gayatri Mohanty, Rajani Raghvan, Alok Babu, GM Elements Mall, Team Elements Mall and many more.The fashion event will take place on 16th and 17th July in Elements Mall, Bangalore.