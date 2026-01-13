Sankranti 2026: Beautiful Halwa Designs That Make New Brides Look Graceful

Makar Sankranti is one of the important festival celebrated across the India. In Maharashtra during Makar Sankranti married woman wear black saree and jewellery made of halwa and perform haldi- kumkum . They distribute sweet tilgul to friends.

Makar Sankranti is celebrated on 14 January, 2025 which marks a astronomical and seasonal transition. After this days Sun begins its northward journey (Uttarayan), signalling the gradual end of winter and the onset of longer, warmer days. Here are few options.

Wearing Black Tradition or Myth

While black is often considered inauspicious in Indian traditions, Makar Sankranti is an exception. On this festival, which celebrates new beginnings and the Sun's entry into Capricorn, black symbolizes warmth, strength, and protection. Makar Sankranti, celebrated with diverse customs throughout India, is uniquely marked in Maharashtra by wearing black.

As the festival occurs during winter's coldest period, black clothing, known for retaining heat, offers practical warmth, particularly during early morning rituals and outdoor festivities.