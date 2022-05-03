Say Hello to tempeh

New Delhi, May 3 Hello Tempayy, a Bengaluru-based food start-up, launches in Mumbai as it completes its first year of operations. For the first time in Mumbai, consumers will be able to purchase tempeh, a new and versatile ingredient, in a variety of ready-to-cook formats that are nutritious, wholesome, and completely vegetarian.

Hello Tempayy offers easy-to-cook products made from non-GMO soybeans that can be adapted across cuisines, meal occasions, and cooking styles. It is a welcome change for vegetar and fitness enthusiasts looking for new, healthy protein alternatives and variety in their diets.

Hello Tempayy products are made with no preservatives or additives and have a clean label.

Mumbai is India's largest consumer market, making it the ideal location for Hello Tempayy's first year of operations, following Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Mysuru. The product, which comes in six flavours, will be available on www.hellotempayy.com, Big Basket, Amazon Fresh, Urban Platter, and Nature's Basket by the end of 2022, followed by other modern and general trade stores, cloud kitchens, and restaurants.

Hello Tempayy also announced that all of their western products will be manufactured in a new facility in Pune, Maharashtra, with a capacity of 24 tonnes of tempeh by late 2022. Currently, the Bengaluru, Karnataka manufacturing facility serves all markets in the southern region.

Hello Tempayy is available in six flavours right now: Natural, Spicy Peri Peri, Simply Sriracha, Peppery Szechuan Chilli, Roasted Chettinad, and Spiced Tawa Masala. Hello Tempayy is available in 200 gm packs for between Rs 145 and Rs 165.

Siddharth Ramasubramanian, Founder & CEO, Vegolution India Pvt. Ltd. said, "Mumbai is the largest consumer market in India with a large vegetarian population that is keen to discover new and contemporary products that fit their lifestyle. Mumbai's unique blend of tradition and modernity makes it an exciting market for the launch of Hello Tempayy. Moreover, the city's love for good food as well as fitness, makes the launch of a protein-rich ready-to-cook brand like Hello Tempayy both ideally suited and much needed."

