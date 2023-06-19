Shahid Kapoor talks about his oldest love affair

By life

New delhi, June 19 "I am quite in love with motorcycles, whether it's the fact that you can go where you want, you can be on your own, it's a very direct experience...," says actor Shahid Kapoor.



The versatile actor has been onboarded by Shell India as the brand ambassador for its Lubricants business in India. The brand is looking to expand its customer base and will bank on Kapoor's pan-India popularity and youthful energy across all age groups.

Sharing his excitement, the motorcycle enthusiast and brand ambassador, said, "'Rukna Mushkil Hai' showcases how Shell Advance transforms into a catalyst that enables and empowers riders to achieve their goals. I am proud to partner with Shell Lubricants India to bring the brand closer to Indian bikers, to be a part of their unstoppable journey and make a difference." To capture the brand's youth centricity, the brand roped in MTV Hustle contestant Gaurav Mankoti, also known by his stage name, VOID, to compose the upbeat track that features in the TVC starring Shahid Kapoor.

Shahid Kapoor shared talks about his love for motorcycles and road safety with life. Read excerpts:

Your love for Biking is known to all. What about motorcycles appeals to you?

Shahid : I am quite in love with motorcycles, whether it's the fact that you can go where you want, you can be on your own, it's a very direct experience you know; you feel very connected with the motorcycles and it's also a very unique kind of relationship as everyone has different preference of motorcycles, everyone has different kind of riding. I have been doing this since I was 18 years old and my instinct is to get on a two-wheeler before getting on a four-wheeler.

Your Instagram showed a stunning biking trip which you took with your brother Ishaan and Kunal Khemu. Tell us about some memories from that trip?

Shahid : They are the best memories and we often talk about it and call each other. In Mumbai when you are riding you are always struggling because it takes lot of time to get out of Mumbai, and everybody has their schedules so the fact that we are able to put up that trip together was amazing.



You briefly spoke about your Bhutan trip with your mother? Is she fond of biking just like you? Or is it a mother's love that's get her on these trips with you?

Shahid : I kind of clubbed two things together as I love to spend time with my mom and I love riding, Bhutan is a beautiful country with lots of very nice roads and I had couple of friends who took me on a ride as they love to ride as well, so we made a kind of fun trip. Of course time with mom is always beautiful, she always get nervous getting on motorcycles but now it's being many years so she knows that I am a bit responsible now.

How do you take care of your motorcycles?

Shahid : Well, you have to ensure that you get them service at right time, don't leave them dirty, the most important thing for any vehicle is that it needs to be ridden if you keep them standing for a long period of time and that's not good for a motorcycle, so sometimes even if I am travelling a lot, I call a friend and say as she is standing alone for so many days take her out for a little spin somewhere. I think you should have some connection and treat them like a part of a family and don't treat them any different way. If you love motorcycles then it will come naturally.

What advice would you give to the young motorcyclists that are growing in our country?

Shahid : You should not buy a motorcycle just because it looks good, most of us bought motorcycles because of infatuation but then you need understand motorcycling, the physics behind motorcycling, engineering to some degree behind the vehicle that you are riding. You should know the strengths and weaknesses of the vehicle, and that comes with experience but I think that's what makes you like a proper motorcycle rider is somebody who understands proper aspects of it and it's not like running behind the exciting aspect; it's a lifestyle and one should be genuinely interested in knowing things and once you know everything it'll always make you a safer rider. With two-wheelers safety comes first without any doubt.

How do you associate yourself with Shell Advance? What do you think of the 'Rukna Mushkil Hai' campaign and the TVC?

Shahid: I felt it was a very natural fit for when Shell Advance came to me and they want me to be brand ambassador as I have grown seeing Shell as an iconic brand specially a brand that has done extremely well in India since I was 18 years old. These are the normal concerns that any rider would have you know that I hope every right stuff is going inside my motorcycle and that I don't want to stop somewhere in the middle, that's the biggest concern you will have as a solo rider, who wants to reach somewhere in a certain point of time or who wants to be adventurous and ride out. You don't want to be caught in the middle of the road and that's everyone's nightmare is and I think that's what 'Rukna Mushkil Hai' is all about, they are telling you that you can trust us a brand and we will ensure you get what you want to get and you will have a good day and your motorcycle will be taken care of and it's also a brand that being there from a long period of time. So, they are kind of veterans, iconic so I felt like a very easy decision.

