Significance of Bhagwant Mann's 'basanti' turban in oath-taking ceremony as Punjab CM

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday took oath as the Chief Minister of Punjab in a grand ceremony organized in Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

Mann, in a video message, released earlier had invited the people of the state for his oath-taking ceremony, urging men to wear 'basanti (yellow)' turbans and women yellow 'dupatta (stole)' for the ceremony.

Basanti colour signifies revolution and the spirit of sacrifice and is identified with Bhagat Singh. It also aligns with welcoming the Spring season.

Mann wore a yellow turban for the ceremony, and the same colour was chosen for the theme of the decor.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also sported yellow turbans at the ceremony, tied in a style inspired by Bhagat Singh's turban.

The type of headgear sported by political leaders plays a significant role in conveying a silent yet clear message of what they intend to represent or portray.

When the Aam Aadmi Party came into power, the white 'Gandhi topi' with the words "Main Hoon Aam Aadmi" was worn prominently by party workers and supporters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also known for celebrating India's diverse culture with his sartorial headgear choices.

He has always kept up with the tradition by sporting varied turbans on special occasions, ranging from bright Jamnagar Pagdi, Rajasthani safa, to a Kolhapuri style turban.

The Prime Minister went to Gujarat on last Friday for a two-day visit and donned the newly designed Gujarat BJP's saffron colour cap, which caught wide attention.

The design of the cap seems to be inspired by the traditional caps of Uttarakhand. It had thin patch of embroidery and Bhajap (Gujarati) inscribed on it with plastic lotus pinned on it representing the BJP's symbol.

It is apparent that headgear plays a significant part in creating a link between culture, ideas and politics.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor