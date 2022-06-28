Signs to detect Vitiligo

New Delhi, June 28 Vitiligo is a chronic skin condition that causes pale white patches to appear on the skin. A lack of Melanin, which is a pigment found in the skin causes Vitiligo. Although vitiligo can affect any part of the skin, it is most common on the face, neck, hands, and skin creases. It can also begin in the lips, tips of fingers, and genital areas.

Vitiligo affects people of all skin colours, but it may be more visible in people with dark skin. This disorder is not fatal or infectious, and while it is classified as an autoimmune disorder, it is rarely associated with problems in other endocrine organs such as the thyroid or adrenal glands. The appearance of vitiligo, on the other hand, can cause stress and low self-esteem. It's difficult to predict how this disease will progress. Without treatment, the patches may stop forming. In most cases, pigment loss spreads to cover the majority of the skin. In rare cases, the skin regains its colour.

Signs and symptoms

. The symptoms of vitiligo can appear at any phase of life. The signs include:

. Loss of skin colour in patches, usually seen first on your face, hands, arms, legs, and feet

. Early paling of your body hair, including hair on the lashes brows and face if the areas are involved.

. Mostly it is asymptomatic and there are no symptoms like itching or pain.

. Thyroid and Adrenal gland problems.

. Detection of vitiligo

Following a skin examination, a dermatologist will be able to detect vitiligo. In order to rule out other skin conditions, the doctor will look for symptoms associated with them, such as other hypopigmentary disorders like common eczemas or healing psoriasis lesions. The doctor will most likely examine every area of your skin to determine which type of vitiligo you have based on where the patches appear. Patches are easy to spot on dark skin.

However, because there is less distinction between affected and unaffected skin in lighter-skinned people, the doctor may use a tool called a Wood lamp

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor