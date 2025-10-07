Sitting Long Hours? Here’s How to Fix Back and Neck Pain with Simple Posture Tips

Sitting long hours on same chair gives you pain in back and neck and as days pass it becomes unbearable. How hard we try to have fix posture and siting straight without bending back, we tend to forget while we work. At start we will feel the back and neck pain as normal but later on it can lead to muscle imbalances, nerve compression, chronic back and neck pain, and even reduced mobility. Following which you might find yourself struggling to sit or get up comfortably, constantly fatigued, and battling that nagging soreness that stay with us forever.

Chronic back and neck pain is the most common complaint. It is a result of slouching, as it puts extra pressure on the spine and surrounding muscles. Dr Gaurav Prakash Bhardwaj, Director – Sports Injury, Joint Preservation and Replacement Surgery, PSRI Hospital, Delhi told India Today, that they often deal with the patients who comes with the complains headaches because forward head posture strains the neck muscles. Slouching compresses the chest, which can reduce lung capacity and lead to shallow breathing and fatigue. To get rid of this problem without quitting your job is mindful and consistence with your effort. Keep good posture is not only about sitting up straight, it is about keeping the spine in a relaxed and neutral position. Physiotherapist, Dr Vandana Kumari says good posture depends upon the situation.



How should we Sit?

Correcting your posture is easiest when started early, but it's never too late. Begin by optimizing your workstation: Position your screen at eye level and an arm's length away to avoid neck strain.

Adjust your chair so your knees are level with your hips and your back is supported. Keep your feet flat on the floor to evenly distribute weight and prevent pelvic misalignment. Expert says, You should sit back fully on chair and make sure that your feet are touched to ground. Keep your back straight and shoulder relaxed. Make sure the top of your computer screen should be at eye level.

Break long sitting hours: We should make sure that after every 30 minutes we should take 2 minute break stretch and walk around to make sure that every thing is fine. This helps our muscle rest and improve circulation. . Even when using your phone, bring it up to eye level instead of bending your neck down; that “tech neck” posture puts unnecessary stress on your spine.

Daily Exercises: incorporate light daily exercises such as neck rolls, shoulder shrugs, and upper-back stretches to loosen tight muscles. Strengthen your core and back with exercises like planks or bridges to improve posture naturally.Increased movement and exercise can also help prevent posture problems.

Be mindful of daily habits: if you carry a bag, alternate shoulders or use a backpack to distribute the weight evenly. To make improvements easier, set reminders every 30 minutes to take a two-minute break.Take care of your posture today for a healthier spine tomorrow.