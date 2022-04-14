Swarovski's ongoing sustainability strategy

New Delhi, April 14 Taking care of the past, with an eye firmly on the future, Swarovski enters a five-year agreement with Climeworks, a leader in carbon dioxide removal via direct air capture technology.

Climeworks will remove accumulated CO2 emissions for Swarovski, which forms part of Swarovski's cohesive greenhouse gas plan to reduce, remove, and offset CO2 emissions. A climate strategy without carbon removal essentially means committing to pollute less today without clearing up the pollution accumulated so far. Reduction, removal, and offsetting are all necessary methodologies to reach the climate targets set out in the 2015 Paris Agreement.

In order to follow a verified greenhouse gas reduction approach, Swarovski joined the Science Based Targets initiative in 2021, announcing its commitment to reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 emissions

