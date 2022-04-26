Sydney Sweeney named Tory Burch's brand ambassador

New Delhi, April 26 Tory Burch announces Sydney Sweeney as the brand ambassador for handbags and shoes.

"Sydney is one of the most talented and relevant young actors working today, but I am equally inspired by her curiosity and confidence," Burch says.

"She is unapologetic and empowered in her approach to acting and business. I am thrilled to start working together."

"I'm so excited to partner with Tory Burch as her brand ambassador," Sweeney says. "I've been a fan of her clothing and accessories for years, and I admire her tireless work to support women. I'm inspired not only by Tory's vision and the business she has built but also by her kindness and philanthropy. I am so looking forward to the beautiful partnership and meaningful conversations to come."

An award-winning actor and multi-hyphenate, Sweeney has garnered rapid global attention for her role in HBO's record-breaking series Euphoria.

She has appeared in a diverse range of films and TV shows, including The White Lotus, The Handmaid's Tale, and the forthcoming Marvel film Madame Web.

