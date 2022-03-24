Tarun Tahiliani to present luxury pret collection

New Delhi, March 24 Celebrated couturier Tarun Tahiliani, in partnership with NEXA, is set to showcase his 'Luxury Pret' collection on day 4 of FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week. The partnership aims to present a collection that is ultra-modern, sleek and sophisticated, melding the aesthetic of NEXA and Tarun Tahiliani's glamour.

The collection will show an amalgamation of modern and traditional silhouettes as well as drapes with technology and aerodynamic forms. With the beauty of fluidity as well as glam of modern cut, it will be a beautiful expression of modern India that is global at the same time.

With metallic shine, unusual textures and modern detailing, the collection will feature hand-painting to embroidery, to distorted prints on luxe fabrics. It will also focus on innovative textile explorations with Zari threads and Resham to create metallic textured sheen and look like molten metals.

Designer Tarun Tahiliani said, "What better way to show our new streamlined, sleek, aerodynamic, India modern collection for the Global Indian, in collaboration with NEXA - one of the proudest Indian stories in the automotive sector. It's our great pleasure to be back at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week and to show against Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, a beautiful building which has our India Gate behind us on one side and we shall show in the middle this great crossroad of Indian fashion going forward at the wonderfully united Fashion Week with a collection of ours that is India modern and global."

Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki commented, "Ever since NEXA's first association with FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week, it has always been our endeavour to create unforgettable experiences that seamlessly integrate fashion and the world of automobiles. Over time, we have partnered with some of the most prominent designers in the country, of international repute. We are glad to have Tarun Tahiliani join this league, as he presents his latest range of Luxury Pret at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week. This season, we are showcasing The New Age Baleno at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week.'

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor