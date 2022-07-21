Thailand, Indonesia, and Singapore, top travel lists of Indians

New Delhi, July 21 Agoda, a digital travel platform, has revealed the top trending holiday destinations today, as international travel is slowly regaining popularity.

Explorers are dusting off their suitcases and getting ready to celebrate the holiday season after a two-year hiatus.

Ind are increasingly crossing borders to satisfy their wanderlust and seek new experiences.

According to Agoda Booking Data, the top five current preferences are South-East Asian countries such as Thailand, Indonesia, and Singapore, as well as European destinations such as France and Switzerland. Ind are looking for scenic views, rich culture, and places where they can enjoy the best of both worlds

