The 9 forms of Goddess Durga

New Delhi, Sep 28 Navratri is a nine-day festival in which nine forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped. It is one of the most significant festivals celebrated by Hindus all across India with great fervour. Chaitra Navratri and Sharad Navratri are celebrated widely. People in different parts of the country celebrate this same festival differently. Though they worship the same deity, performing different rituals.

Here are the nine forms of Goddess Durga to be worshipped during Navratri

Day 1

The first manifestation of Goddess Durga is Goddess Shailputri. She rides a bull named Nandi while holding a Trishul in one hand and a lotus in the other. Goddess Parvati was born as the daughter of Himalaya, and Shail means mountain in Sanskrit, so she is known as Shailputri.

Day 2

Goddess Brahmacharini is honoured on the second day of Navratri. The goddess walks barefoot, holding a sacred Kamandalu in one hand and a rudraksh mala in the other. This goddess' meditative form represents Goddess Parvati when she was deep in meditation to please Lord Shiva.

Day 3

The third day of Navratri is dedicated to the Goddess Chandraghanta. She is a fierce 10-armed goddess with a crescent moon on her brow, hence the name Chandraghanta. She rides a tiger to annihilate all evil and wickedness.

Day 4

The fourth day of Navratri, Chaturthi, is dedicated to Devi Kushmanda. Kushmanda is a combination of three words: 'Ku'

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor