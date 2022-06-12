The Atlantis Dubai continues its commitment to sustainability

New Delhi, June 12 This World Oceans Day, Atlantis Dubai marks the one-year anniversary of its pioneering sustainability initiative, Atlantis Atlas Project - by which the resort has invested over half a million US dollars in green initiatives to create positive change across its operation over the past year.

Tim Kelly, Managing Director & Executive Vice President of Atlantis Dubai, said: "We're incredibly proud to celebrate the results of Atlantis Atlas Project one year on, which reflects the dedication and persistence demonstrated by the entire Atlantis team. Our investment of half a million US dollars over the past year is testament to our commitment to making positive change and improvements to our operation, as well as implementing conservation and education programmes both in-resort and within the region".

Over the last year, Atlantis Atlas Project has prioritised food waste reduction. With this in mind, the resort has invested heavily in Winnow AI technology to reduce waste across its main buffet operations. The use of this technology has resulted in the recycling of over 450,000kg of mixed materials, reducing the resort's total waste to landfill by more than 95 percent on an annual basis.

Following the successful launch of the Project's sustainable dining initiative in June, the resort has increased the number of locally sourced and sustainable dishes on the menus of all nine signature restaurants by more than 70percent. By June 2022, every restaurant, as well as in-room and outdoor dining, will have at least five to six dishes on adult and children's menus, all 100 of which have been meticulously crafted from locally sourced and sustainable produce. To date, Atlantis has sold 38,751 of the environmentally friendly dishes, with the three most popular being Bread Street Kitchen's Uns Farm Caesar Salad, WHITE Beach's locally produced Burrata, and The Shore's sustainably farmed Fish Tacos.

Atlantis Dubai has pledged to eliminate all single-use plastic bottles by the end of 2023

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor