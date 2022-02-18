'The Belly And Brain Diet' bridging the gap between knowing and doing

New Delhi, Feb 18 We know that gorging on chocolates and cakes is unhealthy, we know we should sleep early, and we also know we should exercise to stay fit and healthy. Munmun Ganeriwal, Celebrity Nutritionist in her latest book 'Yuktahaar: The Belly And Brain Diet' portrays an example of "Pandava Gita, Duryodhana", on how we are unable to bridge the gap between 'knowing' and 'doing'.

From the book, "According to Pandava Gita, Duryodhana was once asked how, in spite of belonging to a great lineage and being taught by enlightened gurus, he did such horrendous things. To this, Duryodhana replied, 'I know what dharma

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor