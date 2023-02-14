The curtains come down at India Art Fair

New Delhi, Feb 14 India Art Fair, the leading platform showcasing modern and contemporary art from India and South Asia, closed to significant acclaim amid reports of buoyant sales. The event took place from February 9-12 at the NSIC Exhibition Grounds in New Delhi, and featured a strong line-up of 85 exhibitors, including 71 galleries and 14 institutions.

Led in partnership with BMW India for the seventh time and with artists' voices at its centre, the fair brought together galleries, collectors, institutions, artists, organisations and art-lovers alike, fostering crucial opportunities for dialogue, discovery and exchange. The 14th edition of India Art Fair, organised by Angus Montgomery Arts, welcomed new and returning visitors, acknowledging it as an unmissable event on the international art calendar, to discover, nurture and collect South Asian art and artists.

Jaya Asokan, Fair Director of India Art Fair comments, "This edition of India Art Fair has been our most ambitious to date, with a fourth exhibition hall to accommodate an increase of gallery applicants and visitors. The fair continues with its expanded Young Collectors Programme aiming to educate and empower new collectors to make their first purchases, providing a gateway and entry point for collecting art and culture. We are dedicated to promoting pioneering South Asian art, elevating a diverse array of powerful artists, voices, and art forms, including those from lesser-known parts of the country."

Dr. Thomas Girst, Head of Cultural Engagement, BMW Group comments, "India Art Fair is a celebration of the beauty that humans are capable of creating. Congratulations to India Art Fair for an amazing instalment. India Art Fair makes an effort to be inclusive, which is the essence of what defines this fair."

The fair attracted an audience enamoured by the South Asian art scene, and those curious to learn more, including a significant number of private collectors as well as representatives from local, regional, and international art institutions, highlighting the fair's reputation.

VIPs in attendance included local and international museum curators, visiting collectors and patrons, including Adriano Pedrosa, Curator of Venice Biennale 2024 and Artistic Director of Sao Paulo Museum of Art; Natalia Di Pietrantonio, Curator at Seattle Art Museum; Gregor Muir, Director of Collection International Art at the Tate; Giulia Sartori Conte, Senior Manager, Collection Committees at the Tate; Mallica Kumbera Landrus, Curator at Ashmolean Museum; Lauren Schell Dickens, Senior Curator at the San Jose Museum of Art; Sean Leffers, Institute of Contemporary Art, San Diego; Victoria Lynn, Director of the TarraWarra Museum; Skinder Hundal, British Council; and patrons from Museum of Modern & Contemporary Art, Sri Lanka.

The fair also welcomed representatives from over 10 leading cultural festivals, collectives and foundations in the institutions section, including Kiran Nadar Museum of Art

