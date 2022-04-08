New Delhi, April 8 Honouring the creators and masters of Modern Indian Art, auction house AstaGuru launches a month-long digital campaign to raise awareness and appreciation for Modern Indian Art.

Commemorating the masters, April has been marked as the "Month of Masters", and the auction houses embarks on a journey showcasing the extraordinary artistic practises and innovative methods by their evolution of Indian art.

AstaGuru will devote the month to delving deeper into the world of Modern Indian art through stories, rare trivia, fun facts, and artists' journeys via our digital channels. The Month of Masters will come to an end with our upcoming Modern Indian Art auction, which will feature a variety of highly sought-after avant-garde works by eminent Indian modernists. Several rare and previously unseen items will be offered for the first time in this auction.

"Celebrating the Month of Masters, AstaGuru also celebrates its own spirit," states Sunny Chandiramani, VP, Client Relations, AstaGuru Auction House. "Since its inception, AstaGuru has consistently engaged with works by great modernists. Offering such rare and historic artworks to our collectors also enabled us to understand the trajectory of artists' vision very closely. In many ways, celebrating the Month of Masters is also reflecting on all that we have witnessed, learnt, and explored."

Furthermore, Sneha Karki Gautam, Vice President, Client Relations, AstaGuru Auction House says that, "A visual journey into the beauty of Modern Indian Art is an extremely enriching experience. What makes celebrating the Month of Masters even more special is that April is the birth month of several revered modernists like Somnath Hore, K H Ara, F N Souzaand Akbar Padamsee. It also commemorates the birthday of two Navratnas of Indian art, i.e., Raja Ravi Varma and Jamini Roy. Moreover, April 15 is also celebrated as World Art Day which also calls for a celebration."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor