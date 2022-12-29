The PragatiE Vichar Literature Festival 2023

New Delhi, Dec 29 India has experienced significant increase in literary production across the globe and has now overtaken other countries as one of the top consumers of literature. To commemorate this literary journey, a six-day mega event is planned from January 9 to January 14, 2023. The event will take place virtually from January 9 through January 13, 2023, and physically on January 14, 2023, along with an awards ceremony.

