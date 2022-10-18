This Diwali season, gift your loved one the premium necklaces from Anuska Jain Jewellery's Birthstone Collection

Agree or not, people have contrasting opinions about horoscopes. While there are a few who check the horoscope daily, there are some people who do not believe in it. However, one cannot deny the significance of the alignment of stars, planetary positions and their connection to birthstones. Lately, people have been wearing birthstones by adding a personal touch of glam. Based on the zodiac sign, Anushka Jain Jewellery has launched its exclusive Birthstone Collection.

Ahead of the Diwali festivity, the jewellery brand came up with its brand new collection. Anushka Jain Jewellery, widely known as AJJ is India's homegrown brand growing radically. Creating jewellery to honour birthstones as per the month and zodiac sign, AJJ has come up with twelve different birthstone necklaces crafted in 14K and 18K gold. Every birthstone holds a unique significance and has a positive impact on the wearer.

Keeping in mind the benefits of birthstones, AJJ has unveiled a new collection. For every month, there is a unique birthstone. Starting with Garnet in January, Amethyst in February and Aquamarine in March, the list goes on with a distinguished birthstone till December. All the birthstones look regal and have an array of benefits. The birthstones not only convince people to invest but also holds a deeper meaning as per the month.

Crafted by artisans to last forever, the necklaces do not get oxidised or discoloured. Moreover, the gold-plated jewellery is an ideal Diwali gifting option for your loved one. Speaking about the launch of the Birthstone Collection, Anushka Jain said, "It was in my mind for quite a long time. I was waiting for the right time to launch these products. We have two variants - Birthstone necklaces in 14K gold plating and 18K gold plating kept at different price segments."

In addition, these minimalistic and luxurious designs are for daily wear. As AJJ establishes its position as a preferred name in the Indian market, it has even diverted the attention of B-Town celebrities and influencers. Earlier actresses like Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Tara Sutaria and Barka Singh were spotted wearing the accessories from the brand at different promotional events.

Striking a balance of modern meeting tradition, Anushka Jain Jewellery is eventually becoming a favourite choice among everyone. Started by Anushka in her teenage, the brand has undoubtedly become the most loved name in the market. Have a glance at the Birthstone Collection by AJJ and other jewellery products of the brand by visiting their website.

